Person killed in Longview wreck Monday identified as Pine Tree ISD nurse
Longview police say a woman died in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 80 and Enterprise Street. She has been identified as Martha Blazek, 65, of Longview, by Longview Police Department.
