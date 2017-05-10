One hospitalized in Longview road-rage shooting

Shots were fired in a grocery store parking lot, sending East Texans scrambling for cover. Longview police say one man was injured in the shooting outside the Brookshire's on Gilmer Road just before 10 a.m. The incident started near the Brookshire's gas pumps, where witnesses say two people had gotten into an altercation, an apparent incident of road rage.

