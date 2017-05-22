Longview police: Robbery suspect arre...

Longview police: Robbery suspect arrested after stealing phone

Friday May 19

Thursday, police arrested Adrian Demond Simpson, 20. Simpson is charged with robbery and possession of marijuana. Police say the drugs were found after the arrest was made.

Longview, TX

