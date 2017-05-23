Longview PD: Suspects identified in a...

Longview PD: Suspects identified in aggravated robbery

Kaleb Bush, 18, of Longview, and Devonte Smith, 19, and a juvenile approached a resident while he was in the parking lot of the Summer Brook Apartments. According to the arrest warrant, on Monday at 2:12 p.m. officers were dispatched to 2300 Bill Owens Parkway in reference to a robbery.

