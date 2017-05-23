Longview PD: 1 arrested in vehicle burglaries, police investigating others
The Longview Police Department is encouraging citizens to take, lock and hide their valuables after twelve vehicle burglaries led to one arrest. Longview PD said they responded to twelve vehicle burglaries during the past weekend from May 18 to May 22, 2017.
