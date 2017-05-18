Longview ISD Superintendent: Teacher who died 'made positive impact'
According to a release from Longview ISD, Latin Teacher Charles M. Parsons, suffered a heart attack during the International Baccalaureate hooding ceremony at The Summit Club in Longview. Parsons was hired by Longview ISD on September 1, 1973, and had worked for almost 46 years as an educator, mentor, and leader.
