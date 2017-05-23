Kool Smiles hosts free dental care for Longview children

The event is Sunday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kool Smiles of Longview, located at 2539 Judson Rd. Kool Smiles will provide dental treatments to uninsured or underinsured children up to18 years of age. Available treatments include: dental exams, limited emergency care, extractions, and restorative care.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.