Gregg County approves $42 Million Highway Contract
Gregg County inked its approval yesterday for a major highway improvement project located in Precinct 2 , by agreeing to help fund a $42 million dollar widening and improvement of FM 2206 . Gregg joins with the City of Longview and the Texas Department of Transportation to widen the much used roadway from two-lane to a four-lane divided highway with a continuous left-turn lane.
