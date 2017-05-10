Gregg County approves $42 Million Hig...

Gregg County approves $42 Million Highway Contract

Gregg County inked its approval yesterday for a major highway improvement project located in Precinct 2 , by agreeing to help fund a $42 million dollar widening and improvement of FM 2206 . Gregg joins with the City of Longview and the Texas Department of Transportation to widen the much used roadway from two-lane to a four-lane divided highway with a continuous left-turn lane.

