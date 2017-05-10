Glad that Gov. Abbott came for Longview's 100th anniv of Boy Scout Troop
I am pleased that Texas Governor Gregg Abbott was invited to Longview for scout troop #201's 100th anniversary. A Centennial is a wonderful event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.
Comments
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember the Golden point. (Jan '09)
|May 11
|Laney kaercher
|15
|Unsolved murders (Mar '07)
|May 10
|Tana wilson
|128
|Shawn K Story and Jessica Dawson Martin
|May 8
|The things I know
|1
|Legal matters
|May 7
|SPJ
|1
|Back the Blue Prayer Vigil to be held at Upshur... (Jul '16)
|May 5
|Willie Granville
|3
|drug addicted pregnancy
|Apr 28
|Willie Granville
|20
|Kelly Wilson (Feb '08)
|Apr 23
|Willie Granville
|172
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC