France to honor Longview WWII pilot
A World War II pilot, who is also a Longview native, is being honored for his service on missions over France. In 1944, Army Air Corps First Lieutenant Bert Espy was killed when his plane went down at Priers, France.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unsolved murders (Mar '07)
|18 hr
|Maestro Loco
|129
|janet nirmaier
|21 hr
|Missing family
|1
|Sharon Daniels takes Jimerson's plea offer (Mar '07)
|May 21
|DrKimberly Taylor
|91
|veterans head stones stolen
|May 17
|Willie Granville
|2
|Remember the Golden point. (Jan '09)
|May 11
|Laney kaercher
|15
|Shawn K Story and Jessica Dawson Martin
|May 8
|The things I know
|1
|Legal matters
|May 7
|SPJ
|1
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC