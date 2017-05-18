Foster Middle School student found wi...

Foster Middle School student found with gun on campus, arrested

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

A Foster Middle School student was arrested Tuesday morning after bringing an unloaded gun to school, according to Longview ISD. District officials said the student did not make a threat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Longview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
veterans head stones stolen Wed Willie Granville 2
Remember the Golden point. (Jan '09) May 11 Laney kaercher 15
Unsolved murders (Mar '07) May 10 Tana wilson 128
Shawn K Story and Jessica Dawson Martin May 8 The things I know 1
Legal matters May 7 SPJ 1
News Back the Blue Prayer Vigil to be held at Upshur... (Jul '16) May 5 Willie Granville 3
drug addicted pregnancy Apr 28 Willie Granville 20
See all Longview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Longview Forum Now

Longview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Longview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Longview, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,112 • Total comments across all topics: 281,106,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC