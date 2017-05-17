East Texas church inspects storm dama...

East Texas church inspects storm damage to historic cemetery

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 14 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Lots of East Texans are spending the weekend clearing out from a two week period that saw nearly a dozen tornadoes. The constant sound of chain-saws in action could be heard from White Oak and Longview after the latest round of storms downed huge trees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Longview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
veterans head stones stolen 20 hr Willie Granville 2
Remember the Golden point. (Jan '09) May 11 Laney kaercher 15
Unsolved murders (Mar '07) May 10 Tana wilson 128
Shawn K Story and Jessica Dawson Martin May 8 The things I know 1
Legal matters May 7 SPJ 1
News Back the Blue Prayer Vigil to be held at Upshur... (Jul '16) May 5 Willie Granville 3
drug addicted pregnancy Apr 28 Willie Granville 20
See all Longview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Longview Forum Now

Longview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Longview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Wall Street
  5. Afghanistan
 

Longview, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,225 • Total comments across all topics: 281,101,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC