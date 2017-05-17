East Texas church inspects storm damage to historic cemetery
Lots of East Texans are spending the weekend clearing out from a two week period that saw nearly a dozen tornadoes. The constant sound of chain-saws in action could be heard from White Oak and Longview after the latest round of storms downed huge trees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|veterans head stones stolen
|20 hr
|Willie Granville
|2
|Remember the Golden point. (Jan '09)
|May 11
|Laney kaercher
|15
|Unsolved murders (Mar '07)
|May 10
|Tana wilson
|128
|Shawn K Story and Jessica Dawson Martin
|May 8
|The things I know
|1
|Legal matters
|May 7
|SPJ
|1
|Back the Blue Prayer Vigil to be held at Upshur... (Jul '16)
|May 5
|Willie Granville
|3
|drug addicted pregnancy
|Apr 28
|Willie Granville
|20
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC