DNC Member and President of Texas Lat...

DNC Member and President of Texas Latina List to visit Longview

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Gilmer Mirror

The event is free and open to the public. Joining Vasquez will be, Kim Olson , a retired Colonel of the United State Air Force and democratic candidate for Texas Commissioner of Agriculture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Longview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
veterans head stones stolen Wed Willie Granville 2
Remember the Golden point. (Jan '09) May 11 Laney kaercher 15
Unsolved murders (Mar '07) May 10 Tana wilson 128
Shawn K Story and Jessica Dawson Martin May 8 The things I know 1
Legal matters May 7 SPJ 1
News Back the Blue Prayer Vigil to be held at Upshur... (Jul '16) May 5 Willie Granville 3
drug addicted pregnancy Apr 28 Willie Granville 20
See all Longview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Longview Forum Now

Longview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Longview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Longview, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,316 • Total comments across all topics: 281,126,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC