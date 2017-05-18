Blooming Good News

Blooming Good News

The Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, a 501C3 non-profit, closed on the purchase of 706 W. Cotton Street Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in a bold move to not only further the goals and aims of what will become the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center's Education Center, Gift Shop, Administration and potential event center, but creating a shot of Miracle Grow A© for the forward movement of what will become Longview's most highly desirable park venue, and also a gem for all East Texas. The LANC Board of Directors and the City of Longview entered into a Memorandum of Understanding in January of 2017 regarding the future development of the 26-acres of land between Grace Creek and Maude Cobb Activity and Convention Center.

