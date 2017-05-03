Abbott invited to Longview for Scout troop 100th anniversary
A cabin on a rise above a small lake in Longview is ready to welcome its second Texas governor on Saturday to usher in the next era for a Boy Scouts troop that's turning 100. The Longview News-Journal reports a young Greg Abbott joined the Longview troop about a year after Gov. John Connally came to Longview to help mark the troop's 50th birthday, in 1967.
