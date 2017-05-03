Abbott invited to Longview for Scout ...

Abbott invited to Longview for Scout troop 100th anniversary

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

A cabin on a rise above a small lake in Longview is ready to welcome its second Texas governor on Saturday to usher in the next era for a Boy Scouts troop that's turning 100. The Longview News-Journal reports a young Greg Abbott joined the Longview troop about a year after Gov. John Connally came to Longview to help mark the troop's 50th birthday, in 1967.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Longview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Back the Blue Prayer Vigil to be held at Upshur... (Jul '16) 57 min Willie Granville 2
drug addicted pregnancy Apr 28 Willie Granville 20
Kelly Wilson (Feb '08) Apr 23 Willie Granville 172
Why are women in this town so damn rude to wait... (Aug '16) Apr 22 Willie Granville 21
Unsolved murders (Mar '07) Apr 10 Anonymous 125
News It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11) Mar '17 Willie Granville 5
Empires Mar '17 Willie Granville 5
See all Longview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Longview Forum Now

Longview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Longview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Longview, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,184 • Total comments across all topics: 280,766,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC