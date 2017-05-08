A local institution offers free colle...

A local institution offers free college preparation classes

Read more: KLTV Tyler

Kilgore College will offer free college preparation classes for non-traditional students Kilgore College Adult Education and Literacy is accepting applications for the summer session of Intensive College Readiness which will begin May 31. Intensive College Readiness is a free seven-week course that prepares adult students to be successful in college. Deadline to apply is May 10. There will be no tuition charged to students and books will be provided.

