57's announce four position players
Tarleton State University outfielder Blake Adams will join the Swift Current 57's for the 2017 WMBL season. Photo by Nate Bural/Tarleton Athletics The Swift Current 57's have announced four more position players that will be playing Western Major Baseball League summer ball in Swift Current.
