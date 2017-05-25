2 Longview men plead guilty to federal drug charges

TYLER, Texas Two Longview, Texas men have pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Quintus Dewayne Shaw, 30, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine near a playground and felon in possession of a firearm before U.S. Magistrate Judge John D. Love on May 23, 2017.

