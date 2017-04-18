Warrant reveals details of December K...

Warrant reveals details of December Kilgore Rangerette kidnapping at gunpoint

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 17 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

The Rusk County woman charged with the aggravated kidnapping of a Kilgore College Rangerette was allegedly wearing a wig when she took the woman from her Longview home at gunpoint on Dec. 29, 2015, according to a search warrant for the suspect's cell phone. The warrant for a cell phone belonging to Nancy Motes, 57 at the time of the incident, was executed by Longview police investigators during the investigation into the kidnapping of Alexa Blair, the daughter of Rangerette Director Dana Blair, and reveals what the victims and witnesses reported to police about the incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Longview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are women in this town so damn rude to wait... (Aug '16) Apr 17 Willie Granville 20
Kelly Wilson (Feb '08) Apr 16 Anonymous 165
Unsolved murders (Mar '07) Apr 10 Anonymous 125
drug addicted pregnancy Apr 9 Willie Granville 18
News It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11) Mar '17 Willie Granville 5
Empires Mar '17 Willie Granville 5
Jason Lade Murder at C&L auto 9-18-08 (Jan '13) Mar '17 Closure 3
See all Longview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Longview Forum Now

Longview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Longview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Longview, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,097 • Total comments across all topics: 280,458,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC