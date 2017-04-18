Warrant reveals details of December Kilgore Rangerette kidnapping at gunpoint

The Rusk County woman charged with the aggravated kidnapping of a Kilgore College Rangerette was allegedly wearing a wig when she took the woman from her Longview home at gunpoint on Dec. 29, 2015, according to a search warrant for the suspect's cell phone. The warrant for a cell phone belonging to Nancy Motes, 57 at the time of the incident, was executed by Longview police investigators during the investigation into the kidnapping of Alexa Blair, the daughter of Rangerette Director Dana Blair, and reveals what the victims and witnesses reported to police about the incident.

