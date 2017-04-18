Warrant reveals details of December Kilgore Rangerette kidnapping at gunpoint
The Rusk County woman charged with the aggravated kidnapping of a Kilgore College Rangerette was allegedly wearing a wig when she took the woman from her Longview home at gunpoint on Dec. 29, 2015, according to a search warrant for the suspect's cell phone. The warrant for a cell phone belonging to Nancy Motes, 57 at the time of the incident, was executed by Longview police investigators during the investigation into the kidnapping of Alexa Blair, the daughter of Rangerette Director Dana Blair, and reveals what the victims and witnesses reported to police about the incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are women in this town so damn rude to wait... (Aug '16)
|Apr 17
|Willie Granville
|20
|Kelly Wilson (Feb '08)
|Apr 16
|Anonymous
|165
|Unsolved murders (Mar '07)
|Apr 10
|Anonymous
|125
|drug addicted pregnancy
|Apr 9
|Willie Granville
|18
|It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11)
|Mar '17
|Willie Granville
|5
|Empires
|Mar '17
|Willie Granville
|5
|Jason Lade Murder at C&L auto 9-18-08 (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Closure
|3
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC