Traffic Alert: 18 wheeler disabled on Loop 281 in Longview
Longview police say the wreck is expected to be cleared within the hour. According to a spokesman for the department, the driver of an 18-wheeler who was traveling north on Pine Tree Road attempted to make a left turn onto Loop 281.
