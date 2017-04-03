The Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine at Longview...
The Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine at Longview Regional Medical Center has been recognized with a national award for clinical excellence. Leaders, physicians and clinicians from Longview Regional gathered today to celebrate the Center of Distinction award.
