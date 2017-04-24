Suspect in Liberty City bank robbery arrested for December Kilgore bank robbery
KILGORE - Kilgore Police believe the suspect arrested in the Liberty City bank robbery April 22 is also responsible for the Citizens National Bank robbery in December 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelly Wilson (Feb '08)
|Apr 23
|Willie Granville
|172
|Why are women in this town so damn rude to wait... (Aug '16)
|Apr 22
|Willie Granville
|21
|Unsolved murders (Mar '07)
|Apr 10
|Anonymous
|125
|drug addicted pregnancy
|Apr 9
|Willie Granville
|18
|It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11)
|Mar '17
|Willie Granville
|5
|Empires
|Mar '17
|Willie Granville
|5
|Jason Lade Murder at C&L auto 9-18-08 (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Closure
|3
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC