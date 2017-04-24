Sheriff: Multiple rounds fired at Upshur County deputya s home, cars and misses child
A bullet hole is marked Monday in an Upshur County Sheriff's Office cruiser after it was recently shot at. Photo by Les Hassell, Longview News-Journal A round fired this weekend toward an Upshur County deputy's home went into the residence and struck a piece of clothing worn by the deputy's child, according to Upshur County Sheriff's Larry Webb.
