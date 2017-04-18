Psychiatric evaluation ordered for Longview hospital stabbing suspect

A Longview man charged with the stabbing deaths of two people in a Longview hospital, will undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial. Kyron Rayshawn Templeton, now 26, has been jailed in Gregg County since the November 2013 stabbing rampage at the Ambulatory Surgery Center at Good Shepherd Medical Hospital in Longview.

