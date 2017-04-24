Police: Arrest made in February Longview homicide
Darrell Wayne Wilson, 58, of Marshall has been arrested in connection with the death of Ivory Wilson, 57, Longview police Chief Mike Bishop said during an afternoon press conference. Wilson was found dead on Feb. 12 inside her apartment in the 600 block of Avalon Avenue in Longview after she had not been seen in several days.
