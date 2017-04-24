Police arrest a Longview man for thef...

Police arrest a Longview man for theft. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Just before noon, Longview police were notified of a stolen trailer. Police were told the men who took it abandoned it and the vehicle pulling it at the intersection of Highway 80 and Eastman Road in east Longview and ran behind a car wash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Longview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
drug addicted pregnancy 7 hr Willie Granville 20
Kelly Wilson (Feb '08) Apr 23 Willie Granville 172
Why are women in this town so damn rude to wait... (Aug '16) Apr 22 Willie Granville 21
Unsolved murders (Mar '07) Apr 10 Anonymous 125
News It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11) Mar '17 Willie Granville 5
Empires Mar '17 Willie Granville 5
Jason Lade Murder at C&L auto 9-18-08 (Jan '13) Mar '17 Closure 3
See all Longview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Longview Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Gregg County was issued at April 28 at 8:33AM CDT

Longview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Longview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Longview, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,034 • Total comments across all topics: 280,622,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC