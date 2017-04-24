Officials: Smoke hanging over Gregg, ...

Officials: Smoke hanging over Gregg, Rusk counties comes from burn pile

It can be seen from miles away and has been spotted from Longview. Officials say not to be alarmed, the smoke is not from a structure fire but comes from a burn pile.

