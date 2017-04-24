Mobberly Baptist in Longview acquires...

Mobberly Baptist in Longview acquires property for Marshall campus

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Mobberly members voted Wednesday to acquire the building and property currently owned by Bel Air Baptist Church at 101 W. Carolanne Blvd. Earlier this week, Bel Air members voted to gift the property to Mobberly. "We are so grateful for their investment in God's kingdom," Dr. Glynn Stone, Mobberly's senior pastor, said of Bel Air's members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Longview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
drug addicted pregnancy Fri Willie Granville 20
Kelly Wilson (Feb '08) Apr 23 Willie Granville 172
Why are women in this town so damn rude to wait... (Aug '16) Apr 22 Willie Granville 21
Unsolved murders (Mar '07) Apr 10 Anonymous 125
News It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11) Mar '17 Willie Granville 5
Empires Mar '17 Willie Granville 5
Jason Lade Murder at C&L auto 9-18-08 (Jan '13) Mar '17 Closure 3
See all Longview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Longview Forum Now

Longview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Longview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Longview, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,331 • Total comments across all topics: 280,639,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC