Mobberly Baptist in Longview acquires property for Marshall campus
Mobberly members voted Wednesday to acquire the building and property currently owned by Bel Air Baptist Church at 101 W. Carolanne Blvd. Earlier this week, Bel Air members voted to gift the property to Mobberly. "We are so grateful for their investment in God's kingdom," Dr. Glynn Stone, Mobberly's senior pastor, said of Bel Air's members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|drug addicted pregnancy
|Fri
|Willie Granville
|20
|Kelly Wilson (Feb '08)
|Apr 23
|Willie Granville
|172
|Why are women in this town so damn rude to wait... (Aug '16)
|Apr 22
|Willie Granville
|21
|Unsolved murders (Mar '07)
|Apr 10
|Anonymous
|125
|It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11)
|Mar '17
|Willie Granville
|5
|Empires
|Mar '17
|Willie Granville
|5
|Jason Lade Murder at C&L auto 9-18-08 (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Closure
|3
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC