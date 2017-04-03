LRMC Set to Celebrate National Volunt...

LRMC Set to Celebrate National Volunteer Week

It's been said that many hands make light work - one of the many reasons that volunteers are a valued part of Longview Regional Medical Center. Volunteers are integral to Longview Regional's commitment to the community, by supporting the hospital's mission of providing comprehensive care - physical, emotional and spiritual - to the residents of the Longview community.

