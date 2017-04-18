Longview woman jailed after shooting ...

Longview woman jailed after shooting in motel parking lot

A Longview woman is in the Gregg County Jail after being arrested in connection with a shooting outside a Longview motel. Jessica Courtney Perry, 28, of Longview, was arrested April 13, and is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

