Longview robbery suspect strikes woman in face with rock, forces way in home

Friday Apr 7 Read more: KLTV Tyler

A Longview man is behind bars after police say he struck a woman with a rock at the door of her home and forced his way inside. Malique Makail Henderson, 20, is charged with aggravated robbery , and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony.

