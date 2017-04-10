Longview robbery suspect strikes woman in face with rock, forces way in home
A Longview man is behind bars after police say he struck a woman with a rock at the door of her home and forced his way inside. Malique Makail Henderson, 20, is charged with aggravated robbery , and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony.
