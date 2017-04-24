Longview PD investigating after vehicle was crushed by train

According to Longview PD, at 5:32 AM officers were dispatched to assist Union Pacific railroad where they had located a crushed vehicle close to Sabine Street and Carter Street. Police said the original crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. at the railroad crossing on W. Birdsong, just west of Baxter Ave. According to police, a 2003 Chevrolet S-10 pickup was traveling eastbound on W. Birdsong when it ran underneath the train as it was traveling north.

