Longview PD investigating after vehicle was crushed by train
According to Longview PD, at 5:32 AM officers were dispatched to assist Union Pacific railroad where they had located a crushed vehicle close to Sabine Street and Carter Street. Police said the original crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. at the railroad crossing on W. Birdsong, just west of Baxter Ave. According to police, a 2003 Chevrolet S-10 pickup was traveling eastbound on W. Birdsong when it ran underneath the train as it was traveling north.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelly Wilson (Feb '08)
|Sun
|Willie Granville
|172
|Why are women in this town so damn rude to wait... (Aug '16)
|Apr 22
|Willie Granville
|21
|Unsolved murders (Mar '07)
|Apr 10
|Anonymous
|125
|drug addicted pregnancy
|Apr 9
|Willie Granville
|18
|It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11)
|Mar '17
|Willie Granville
|5
|Empires
|Mar '17
|Willie Granville
|5
|Jason Lade Murder at C&L auto 9-18-08 (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Closure
|3
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC