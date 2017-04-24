Longview PD investigating after vehic...

Longview PD investigating after vehicle was crushed by train

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 22 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

According to Longview PD, at 5:32 AM officers were dispatched to assist Union Pacific railroad where they had located a crushed vehicle close to Sabine Street and Carter Street. Police said the original crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. at the railroad crossing on W. Birdsong, just west of Baxter Ave. According to police, a 2003 Chevrolet S-10 pickup was traveling eastbound on W. Birdsong when it ran underneath the train as it was traveling north.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Longview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kelly Wilson (Feb '08) Sun Willie Granville 172
Why are women in this town so damn rude to wait... (Aug '16) Apr 22 Willie Granville 21
Unsolved murders (Mar '07) Apr 10 Anonymous 125
drug addicted pregnancy Apr 9 Willie Granville 18
News It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11) Mar '17 Willie Granville 5
Empires Mar '17 Willie Granville 5
Jason Lade Murder at C&L auto 9-18-08 (Jan '13) Mar '17 Closure 3
See all Longview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Longview Forum Now

Longview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Longview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Longview, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,225 • Total comments across all topics: 280,542,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC