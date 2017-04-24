Longview PD: 1 westbound lane open on Hwy 80, still closed from W. Loop 281 to Birdie Place
A wreck with injuries occurred in Longview Tuesday night. According to Longview Police Department, the wreck occurred at West Marshall Avenue and North Lane Wells Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Comments
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelly Wilson (Feb '08)
|Apr 23
|Willie Granville
|172
|Why are women in this town so damn rude to wait... (Aug '16)
|Apr 22
|Willie Granville
|21
|Unsolved murders (Mar '07)
|Apr 10
|Anonymous
|125
|drug addicted pregnancy
|Apr 9
|Willie Granville
|18
|It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11)
|Mar '17
|Willie Granville
|5
|Empires
|Mar '17
|Willie Granville
|5
|Jason Lade Murder at C&L auto 9-18-08 (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Closure
|3
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC