Longview man goes to jail for pulling knife at party, and punching police officer
Longview police say a man, armed with a knife, was kicked out of a party this weekend and then arrested after punching an officer in the face. Police were dispatched on Friday night to a house on Tryon Road after hearing reports of a disturbance at a party.
