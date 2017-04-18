Longview man goes to jail for pulling...

Longview man goes to jail for pulling knife at party, and punching police officer

Longview police say a man, armed with a knife, was kicked out of a party this weekend and then arrested after punching an officer in the face. Police were dispatched on Friday night to a house on Tryon Road after hearing reports of a disturbance at a party.

