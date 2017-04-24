Longview Junior Achievement celebrates 35 years
The Longview chapter of Junior Achievement marked 35th anniversary of its campaign to prepare young lives for success in the modern world by hosting the Longview Chamber of Commerce Monthly Business Mixer. The event saw stakeholders come together with the community for a delightful evening honoring their wonderful common cause.
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelly Wilson (Feb '08)
|Apr 23
|Willie Granville
|172
|Why are women in this town so damn rude to wait... (Aug '16)
|Apr 22
|Willie Granville
|21
|Unsolved murders (Mar '07)
|Apr 10
|Anonymous
|125
|drug addicted pregnancy
|Apr 9
|Willie Granville
|18
|It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11)
|Mar '17
|Willie Granville
|5
|Empires
|Mar '17
|Willie Granville
|5
|Jason Lade Murder at C&L auto 9-18-08 (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Closure
|3
