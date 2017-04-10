Longview ISD: Student injured after suspect fleeing police crashes into car
According to Longview police, the vehicle pursuit started on Highway 80 in the city limits ended in a crash on Airline Road at Hawkins Parkway about 8 a.m. when the driver collided with another vehicle. A student in the second vehicle was transported to the hospital for treatment with non-life threatening injuries, according to Longview Independent School District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelly Wilson (Feb '08)
|21 hr
|Willie Granville
|161
|Unsolved murders (Mar '07)
|Mon
|Anonymous
|125
|drug addicted pregnancy
|Apr 9
|Willie Granville
|18
|Why are women in this town so damn rude to wait... (Aug '16)
|Apr 8
|Willie Granville
|15
|It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11)
|Mar '17
|Willie Granville
|5
|Empires
|Mar '17
|Willie Granville
|5
|Jason Lade Murder at C&L auto 9-18-08 (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Closure
|3
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC