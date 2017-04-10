Longview ISD: Student injured after s...

Longview ISD: Student injured after suspect fleeing police crashes into car

Read more: KSWO

According to Longview police, the vehicle pursuit started on Highway 80 in the city limits ended in a crash on Airline Road at Hawkins Parkway about 8 a.m. when the driver collided with another vehicle. A student in the second vehicle was transported to the hospital for treatment with non-life threatening injuries, according to Longview Independent School District.

