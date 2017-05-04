L-EISD's newest buildings will have tornado shelters

The three buildings under construction in Liberty-Eylau Independent School District will not only be the newest school facilities in the Texarkana area, but they also could be the safest. Each will feature safety shelters equipped with special water, electrical, plumbing and ventilation systems as required by the 2015 International Building Code, adopted by the city of Texarkana, Texas, in December 2015.

