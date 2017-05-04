L-EISD's newest buildings will have tornado shelters
The three buildings under construction in Liberty-Eylau Independent School District will not only be the newest school facilities in the Texarkana area, but they also could be the safest. Each will feature safety shelters equipped with special water, electrical, plumbing and ventilation systems as required by the 2015 International Building Code, adopted by the city of Texarkana, Texas, in December 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Back the Blue Prayer Vigil to be held at Upshur... (Jul '16)
|5 hr
|Willie Granville
|2
|drug addicted pregnancy
|Apr 28
|Willie Granville
|20
|Kelly Wilson (Feb '08)
|Apr 23
|Willie Granville
|172
|Why are women in this town so damn rude to wait... (Aug '16)
|Apr 22
|Willie Granville
|21
|Unsolved murders (Mar '07)
|Apr 10
|Anonymous
|125
|It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11)
|Mar '17
|Willie Granville
|5
|Empires
|Mar '17
|Willie Granville
|5
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC