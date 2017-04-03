Jerry Earl Smith, 79, of Paris
Jerry Earl Smith, 79, of Paris , passed away at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, April 2, 2017, at Paris Regional Medical Center. A memorial service is set for 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at First Baptist Church with Rev.
