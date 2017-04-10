Gilmer man sentenced to 5 years prison for synthetic drug operation
A 41-year-old Gilmer man has been sentenced to federal prison following a lengthy investigation into a synthetic drug operation in the Eastern District of Texas. Jeremy Chad Tidwell pleaded guilty on Nov. 17, 2016, to conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States and was sentenced to five years months in federal prison Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Ron Clark.
