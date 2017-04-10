ETX man goes to jail for intentionall...

ETX man goes to jail for intentionally setting mattress on fire

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: KLTV Tyler

A 54 year old male suspect was booked into the Gregg County Jail this morning after Longview officials say he intentionally set a mattress on fire. Just before 3:30 this morning, fire crews responded to a residence in the two hundred block of Davis Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Longview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kelly Wilson (Feb '08) 5 hr YamGoodNative 165
Why are women in this town so damn rude to wait... (Aug '16) 5 hr YamGoodNative 16
Unsolved murders (Mar '07) Apr 10 Anonymous 125
drug addicted pregnancy Apr 9 Willie Granville 18
News It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11) Mar '17 Willie Granville 5
Empires Mar '17 Willie Granville 5
Jason Lade Murder at C&L auto 9-18-08 (Jan '13) Mar '17 Closure 3
See all Longview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Longview Forum Now

Longview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Longview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tornado
 

Longview, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,927 • Total comments across all topics: 280,334,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC