East Texas wife, husband get prison for synthetic drug ring

Wednesday Apr 19

Prosecutors say an East Texas woman and her husband have been sentenced to federal prison for running a synthetic marijuana trafficking ring. Shanna Peek Tidwell of Gilmer was sentenced Tuesday to 2 1/2 years in prison.

