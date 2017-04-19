East Texas wife, husband get prison for synthetic drug ring
Prosecutors say an East Texas woman and her husband have been sentenced to federal prison for running a synthetic marijuana trafficking ring. Shanna Peek Tidwell of Gilmer was sentenced Tuesday to 2 1/2 years in prison.
