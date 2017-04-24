East Texas Community Chorus, Longview Symphony Orchestra will present concert May 2 in Longview
The East Texas Community Chorus and the Longview Symphony Orchestra will present a spring masterworks concert featuring the oratorio, "Elijah," by Felix Mendelssohn. The free concert is set for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 906 Padon Street in Longview.
