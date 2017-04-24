Competency hearing requested for suspect in Longview hospital stabbing

A three-year-old East Texas hospital stabbing case, that has yet to go to trial, takes another turn with a motion for a competency hearing. Kyron Templeton, 23, remains in the Gregg County Jail for a stabbing spree at Good Shepherd Medical Center in 2013, in which 5 people were stabbed, 2 of them dying from their wounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.