Competency hearing requested for susp...

Competency hearing requested for suspect in Longview hospital stabbing

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

A three-year-old East Texas hospital stabbing case, that has yet to go to trial, takes another turn with a motion for a competency hearing. Kyron Templeton, 23, remains in the Gregg County Jail for a stabbing spree at Good Shepherd Medical Center in 2013, in which 5 people were stabbed, 2 of them dying from their wounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Longview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kelly Wilson (Feb '08) 21 hr Willie Granville 172
Why are women in this town so damn rude to wait... (Aug '16) Sat Willie Granville 21
Unsolved murders (Mar '07) Apr 10 Anonymous 125
drug addicted pregnancy Apr 9 Willie Granville 18
News It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11) Mar '17 Willie Granville 5
Empires Mar '17 Willie Granville 5
Jason Lade Murder at C&L auto 9-18-08 (Jan '13) Mar '17 Closure 3
See all Longview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Longview Forum Now

Longview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Longview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Longview, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,185 • Total comments across all topics: 280,532,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC