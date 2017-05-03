California's Meyer Retains Lead on Day Two of FLW Tour at Beaver Lake
Pro Cody Meyer of Auburn, CA, caught a 5-bass limit weighing 12 lbs, 8 oz Friday to retain his lead in the FLW Tour event at Beaver Lake with a2-day catch of 10 bass weighing 28-9. Pro Cody Meyer of Auburn, California, caught a five-bass limit weighing 12 pounds, 8 ounces Friday to retain his lead in the FLW Tour event at Beaver Lake with a two-day catch of 10 bass weighing 28-9.
