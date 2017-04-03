Boy Scouts hold luncheon about Explor...

Boy Scouts hold luncheon about Explorer program

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Longview Police Department Officer Josh Marrs speaks about building Cadet Post 201 of the Longview Police Explorers during a luncheon Thursday for the Caddo Area Council Boy Scouts at the Law Enforcement Special Ops Training Center. The Boy Scouts of America Caddo Area Council is laying the groundwork for additional career education for high school students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Longview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
drug addicted pregnancy 10 hr Willie Granville 18
Kelly Wilson (Feb '08) Sat Willie Granville 156
Why are women in this town so damn rude to wait... (Aug '16) Sat Willie Granville 15
News It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11) Mar 10 Willie Granville 5
Empires Mar '17 Willie Granville 5
Jason Lade Murder at C&L auto 9-18-08 (Jan '13) Mar '17 Closure 3
Looking for a girl name Cindy her nick name was... (Jan '15) Feb '17 Maybe 3
See all Longview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Longview Forum Now

Longview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Longview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Tornado
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Longview, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,254 • Total comments across all topics: 280,175,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC