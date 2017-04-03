Boy Scouts hold luncheon about Explorer program
Longview Police Department Officer Josh Marrs speaks about building Cadet Post 201 of the Longview Police Explorers during a luncheon Thursday for the Caddo Area Council Boy Scouts at the Law Enforcement Special Ops Training Center. The Boy Scouts of America Caddo Area Council is laying the groundwork for additional career education for high school students.
