Amphitheater feasibility study to be presented May 3

The Longview Economic Development Corporation is inviting residents to hear the results of a recently conducted feasibility study for an outdoor amphitheater that could one day bring major artists and entertainment acts to Longview. During a special meeting on May 3, residents will be provided information about the viability of the Longview market for an outdoor entertainment venue, including initial architectural renderings, market analysis, seating capacity recommendations, types of entertainment, and economic impact.

