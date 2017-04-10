7th Annual Mickey Melton Memorial Gol...

7th Annual Mickey Melton Memorial Golf Tournament

Tuesday Apr 11

The seventh annual Mickey Melton Memorial Golf Tournament is Monday, April 17, 2017 beginning at noon at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview. This 2-person scramble is in memory of community leader Mickey Melton and benefits two non-profit organizations serving East Texas youth: Camp Gilmont Circle of Friends Camps and The Martin House Children's Advocacy Center of Gregg and Harrison Counties.

