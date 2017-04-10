7th Annual Mickey Melton Memorial Golf Tournament

The seventh annual Mickey Melton Memorial Golf Tournament is Monday, April 17, 2017 beginning at noon at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview. This 2-person scramble is in memory of community leader Mickey Melton and benefits two non-profit organizations serving East Texas youth: Camp Gilmont Circle of Friends Camps and The Martin House Children's Advocacy Center of Gregg and Harrison Counties.

