1 indicted for murder in connection with February death in Longview
A Gregg County Grand Jury returned a indictment on a suspect in connection with the February murder of a person found near railroad tracks in Longview. Montorio Dewayne Harris, 25, has been indicted for murder in connection with the death of Donald Ray Kenny, 34, of Longview.
