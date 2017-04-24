1 dead in motorcycle vs. truck accident in Longview
LONGVIEW - A post on the Longview Police Department Facebook page states that one person has died in a morning wreck on Loop 281. According to the post, a motorcycle going westbound in the 5100 block of Loop 281 struck a truck that was making a left hand turn.
