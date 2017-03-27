USAO: Longview mother, son indicted on student financial aid fraud charges

A Longview, Texas mother and son have been indicted on federal charges in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherson today. Gracie Brisco, 54, and her son, Robert Brisco, 29, were indicted by a federal grand jury on Mar. 22, 2017, and charged with multiple counts of student financial aid fraud.

